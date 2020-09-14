Kim Kardashian West insists her maternity line isn't designed to slim ''but to support''.

The 39-year-old TV star has hit back at recent criticism of her SKIMS maternity collection, after she was accused of trying to pressure women to hide their natural figures.

Kim - who has North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 16 months, with Kanye West - wrote on Twitter: ''To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven't been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it's like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support. (sic)''

The brunette beauty subsequently explained how and why her maternity line has been designed as it has.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''The belly part doesn't slim your belly, it's actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back -

''and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling. It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean.

''We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself. (sic)''

Kim added that she feels ''proud'' of her maternity line.

She wrote: ''Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after.''