Kim Kardashian West feels ''very powerless'' amidst her husband Kanye West's bizarre Twitter rants and worrying behaviour.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been trying her best to support her husband - who has bipolar disorder - as he posts bizarre things online, and whilst she is trying her best to support him, she does find it difficult.

A source said: ''Kim had zero clue that he was going to tweet anything. None whatsoever. And she saw the tweets and was like, 'Seriously? Again?' She wants to be a supportive partner, she's doing everything she can do to support him. But he has to support himself. He has to take care of his own health. She can't force feed him medication. She can't make him do anything he doesn't want to do. For such a powerful woman, she feels very powerless, and she hates it. She loves Kanye very much, and he just doesn't realise how much pain he's causing her.''

And Kim, 39, is finding this new set of rants ''discouraging and difficult'' after the last ones, where he talked about aborting their eldest child and called her mother Kris Jenner, ''Kris Jong Un'', after the North Korean dictator.

The insider added to People magazine: ''She's at the end of her rope - again. He's off his meds. He promised he'd stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he'd get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises.

''And now those promises are broken, less than a month later. It's the same thing over and over and over again. He's on very thin ice with her right now, and she's truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her.''