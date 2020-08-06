Kim Kardashian West is ''exhausted'' with the drama surrounding her husband Kanye West.

The 39-year-old reality star has jetted off to the Dominican Republic with her husband Kanye and their children - North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months - in the hopes of working on their marriage following a string of outbursts from the 'Heartless' rapper.

Kanye has recently claimed he wants to divorce Kim, as well as speaking about wanting to abort their first child when Kim fell pregnant, without asking for Kim's consent to go public with the news.

And now, it has been claimed Kim has taken the family on a private vacation so she can ''think clearly'' and ''focus'' on her marriage.

A source said: ''[The] focus is on their marriage. They decided to travel together so they can be away in private, [as Kim is] exhausted. Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye's bipolar episodes, it's been hard for her to think clearly.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is determined to do whatever she can to ''save her marriage'', and is believed to be unhappy with Kanye's continued commitment to running for President of the United States.

The source added to People magazine: ''Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn't her focus. She just wants to do what's best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what's best for them.''

Insiders had previously claimed Kim has banned any talk of politics on their vacation, and although she isn't happy about Kanye's presidential bid, he is believed to have told her ''it's a non-negotiable issue''.

Following Kanye's Twitter outbursts - which have also seen him claim Kim is ''trying to lock him up'' because of bipolar disorder - the 'Bound 2' rapper apologised publicly to his wife.

He wrote: ''I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.

''To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. (sic)''