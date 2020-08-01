Kim Kardashian West reunited with her family to celebrate her grandmother Mary Jo's 86th birthday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has been subjected to a number of public rants against her by her husband Kanye West - marked her grandmother's birthday with her family, and even flew in Mary Joe's favourite singer and piano player.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the celebrations: ''Happy 86th birthday to my grandma Mary Jo. Last week we celebrated my sweet grandma and she hasn't left her house since January. First she was sick and then Covid lockdown. So we got her best friends tested and driven up from San Diego to celebrate MJ. We even had her favourite piano player and singer from San Diego come to perform. It was such a magical day and grandma you deserve the best! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed her grandmother has a ''creep'' Instagram account to see what her daughter and grandkids are up to.

She shared: ''My favourite ladies. Fun fact my grandma has a creep IG account to see what we're all up to. (sic)''

Meanwhile, to mark MJ's birthday in 2018, Kim praised her grandmother as her ''idol'' after she beat cancer twice.

Captioning an image of the pair, Kim wrote on Instagram: ''Happy 84th Birthday to my main idol, my grandma MJ! My grandma is the strongest person I know! I saw her be the provider of her family and run her own clothing store my whole life, she's battled cancer and beat it twice, and she always gives me the realest best advice! She's probably the only person on this planet that I still remember their home number by heart lol My grandma has an insta so everyone leave nice comments wishing her a happy birthday! (sic)''