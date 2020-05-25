Kim Kardashian West has marked her sixth wedding anniversary by posting a sweet message on Instagram.

The 39-year-old reality TV star has taken to the photo-sharing platform to post some snaps of herself and husband Kanye West, saying they've got ''forever to go'' as a couple.

Kim - who married Kanye in Florence, Italy, in 2014 - wrote alongside her photos: ''6 years down; forever to go

Until the end (sic)''

Kris Jenner, Kim's mother, also hailed the special occasion on social media, wishing the high-profile couple a happy anniversary on her own Instagram account.

Alongside a series of throwback photos of the celebrity duo, Kris wrote: ''Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!! [love heart emojis] @kimkardashian #KanyeWest (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed she draws confidence from Kanye's fashion choices.

The brunette beauty - who has North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 12 months, with Kanye - hailed the chart-topping rapper's fashion taste.

Reflecting on the red-carpet dramas she used to experience, Kim explained: ''[He] got me a few really nice couture pieces so that I wouldn't stress out like that.''

Kim wore a striking white gown to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party earlier this year, and she subsequently revealed that her striking outfit was, in fact, a Christmas gift from her husband.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has previously married to basketball player Kris Humphries and songwriter Damon Thomas - explained: ''This was actually one of my Christmas presents from Kanye for Christmas this year. Alexander McQueen 2003, it's his shipwreck dress.''