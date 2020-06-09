Kim Kardashian West has described her husband Kanye West as her ''king'' in a sweet social media message celebrating his 43rd birthday.
Kim Kardashian West described Kanye West as her ''King'' in a touching message.
The reality TV star gushed over the 'Heartless' rapper on social media as he celebrated his 43rd birthday on Monday (08.06.20) and she wished him all the best on his special day.
Kim shared a couple of sweet snaps with her followers, and simply wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my King (sic)''
She also posted more photos on her Instagram Story, and thanked her husband - whom she wed in 2014 - for ''always'' being true to himself.
She added: ''Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are! Life wouldn't be the same without you!''
In another post, Kim - who has North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 12 months, with her man - shared a picture of them on a dinner date just after discovering she was expecting their first child together.
She wrote: ''Fun fact about this pic. I just found out i was pregnant with North and made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance bc I was freaking out!
''He took me out to Hakassan and then Hagen Daz to make me feel better. (sic)''
Kim's posts come after her mum Kris Jenner hailed her son-in-law as a ''special and important part'' of her family.
She tweeted: ''Happy Birthday @kanyewest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much #HappyBirthdayKanye (sic)''
Kanye recently showed his charitable side ahead of his birthday, when he donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, who were all killed by police.
The 'I Love It' rapper also set up a 529 college plan to cover college tuition for George's six-year-old daughter, Gianna, and plans to donate to businesses in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, owned by black businessmen and women.
