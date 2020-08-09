Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are going glamping with their children.

The couple have just returned from a week-long, make-or-break trip to the Dominican Republic following a tumultuous period in their marriage in which Kanye publicly claimed he wanted a divorce, before later issuing an apology.

And, according to TMZ, Kim, 39, Kanye, 43, and their kids - North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 15 months - are now heading to Colorado where they plan to go glamping.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Kim took the family on a private vacation so she can ''think clearly'' and ''focus'' on her marriage.

A source said: ''[The] focus is on their marriage. They decided to travel together so they can be away in private, [as Kim is] exhausted. Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye's bipolar episodes, it's been hard for her to think clearly.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is determined to do whatever she can to ''save her marriage'', and is believed to be unhappy with Kanye's continued commitment to running for President of the United States.

The source added to People magazine: ''Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn't her focus. She just wants to do what's best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what's best for them.''

Insiders had previously claimed Kim banned any talk of politics on their vacation, and although she isn't happy about Kanye's presidential bid, he is believed to have told her ''it's a non-negotiable issue''.