Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian have posted sweet messages to their ''brother'' Scott Disick on his birthday.
Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian have posted sweet messages to their ''brother'' Scott Disick on his birthday.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' siblings paid tribute to the reality star - who used to date their sister Kourtney for years and has three kids with her - as he marked his 37th birthday on Tuesday (26.05.20).
Kim wrote on Twitter: ''Happy Birthday @ScottDisick!!! We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend. Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you (sic)''
Whilst Khloe added in her own post: ''Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! Life would be SO boring without you!
''Thank you for being such a great brother to me. Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live ... Forever family! I love you long time! (sic)''
Kris Jenner - Kim, Khloe and Kourtney's mother - also paid tribute to Scott for being an ''amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend''.
Alongside a photo collage, she penned: ''Happy birthday Scott @letthelordbewithyou!!! You are such an amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend!! Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family! Thank you for your sense of adventure and always being there for all of us. You are amazing and I love you! Mama K xoxo #HappyBirthdayScott (sic)''
Scott has recently undertaken a stint in rehab, which was thought to be due to cocaine and alcohol abuse problems, but Marty Singer, Scott's attorney, subsequently clarified that the move was instead linked to the death of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, who passed away in 2013 and 2014.
He recently explained: ''In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...