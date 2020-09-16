Kim Cattrall was once discouraged by the distinct lack of roles in Hollywood for older women.

The 64-year-old actress - who starred in 'Sex and the City' for six years until the series finale in 2004 - has said she felt her career ''slipping away'' when she turned 50, because she realised there weren't many diverse character types for women once they passed a certain age.

She said: ''In my 50s, I felt things slipping away. It was a gradual change, but the scripts were cut in half. [In Hollywood] you're either an ingenue or a leading lady and then a divorced wife or a cougar. And I'm none of those things. So I wanted to examine that.''

Kim landed a role as Davina Jackson in the Canadian series 'Sensitive Skin' between 2014 and 2016, and has now admitted she could relate to her character, who struggles to come to terms with ageing.

She added: ''The biggest mystery of life is what happens next. It's about embracing the closing of one door. And it's about your viability, your sexuality, your desirability and continuing to cherish what meant the world to you. I was questioning, 'What now? Do you stumble and fall? Or do you flourish?' ''

The actress pushed herself to keep working and purposefully chose roles that were different from her 'SATC' character, Samantha Jones, because she doesn't want to keep playing the same sorts of roles.

She explained: ''I always want to mix it up. I don't want to deliver the same appetiser, main course and dessert in terms of roles. And times have changed. If Samantha came on now - and I see characters that emulate some of the qualities of that character - it wouldn't seem as fresh as it was then. It will never be like the first time. And that's okay!''

Ultimately, the 'Filthy Rich' star feels fortunate to have kept her career going in an industry which she believes is weighted against older women.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''It's an incredible thing to have been in the business this long. I thought the best thing for my life would be being an actress that worked. And I'm flabbergasted that I've gotten as far as I have.''