Kieran Culkin would ''kill'' to be ''bored'' during lockdown.

The 'Succession' actor admitted he and wife Jazz Charton haven't found it easy during the coronavirus pandemic as they've been confined to a small space with their nine-month-old daughter Kinsey and it's only getting more difficult as the tot learns to move around move.

He said: ''The thing that bothers me is when people say, 'Oh, I'm bored.' I would kill to be bored.

''I'm living in a tiny one-bedroom apartment with this 9-month-old baby.

''hen this started, our baby could barely do a military crawl. Now she stands up, she spits in my face.

''It's been cool because I'm there every day seeing every tiny little moment.''

Fellow actor Bob Odenkirk - who has Nathan, 21, and Erin, 19, with wife Naomi - reassured Kieran his daughter would be grateful in later years that's he's around so much at the moment.

Speaking as part of The Hollywood Reporter's virtual Drama Actor roundtable in a discussion that also included Sir Patrick Stewart, Tobias Menzies, Daveed Diggs, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Bob said: ''The best thing has been to spend time with my kids, who are college-age and otherwise would not be around at all. We watch a movie every night.

''Kieran, I got to spend a lot of time with my kids when they were little, not because of quarantine but because I was a writer and made my own schedule and every minute you spend with them now pays off later.''

Meanwhile, Kieran admitted he loves playing Roman Roy in 'Succession' because it gives him an outlet to be ''awful'' away from his family, and he finds that both ''freeing'' and ''therapeutic''.

He said: ''He's the kind of guy who just has suffered no consequences ever in his life. He can say and do horrible things, and I have the freedom to just be as awful as I want, and then maybe turn that thing off before I go home and see my wife and baby.

''But there is something about it that is freeing, that's just completely filterless and awful. Like the worst parts of me turned all the way up. It's therapeutic.''