Kid Rock's Nashville bar has temporarily lost its beer permit for Covid-19 violations.

The 49-year-old singer's business - Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse - was issued a five-day suspension by the Metropolitan Beer Permit Board after it broke guidelines by serving customers at the bar last weekend.

Patrons cannot be seated or served at a public bar during the current second phase of reopening guidelines, according to an active public health emergency order. Phase three will allow for half-capacity seating at the bar.

Inspector Melvin Brown told tennessean.com: ''They were in violation of two points of the order that states bar areas must remain closed to the public. No interaction with the public is allowed, and alcohol can only be served at tables and booths.''

The bar was one of four establishments cited for breaking city regulations.

Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse co-owner Steve Smith was unhappy with the fine and called the Nashville government ''communist''.

He fumed: ''The Nashville government is, like, communist. They've got us behind a Berlin Wall. We met with Mayor Cooper and the doctors weeks ago and explained how having bar service is safer than table service. They're doing everything they can to put us out of business. The state of Tennessee is already in Phase four and they're talking about holding us in Phase two. It's against our constitutional rights.''