Kid Cudi has branded Kanye West a "dinosaur" after the rapper announced he won't feature on 'Donda 2'.

Kanye, 44, took to Instagram to share a message which read: "Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now.”

He tagged his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and Cudi in the post, which appeared to reference his one-sided feud with Billie Eilish and his dislike for Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

However, Cudi, 38 - who last collaborated with Ye on 2021’s Donda album - insisted he had no intention of appearing on the record, replying: "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f***** dinosaur hahaha. everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother (sic)."

He later added on Twitter: "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE.

"God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life (sic)."

The message came days after Kanye hit out at Eilish on Instagram, alleging she had dissed his friend Travis Scott during a recent gig. when she stopped her concert to help a fan in the crowd and said: "I wait for the people to be OK before I keep going."

Claiming this was an attack on Travis after his Astroworld concert tragedy, in which a number of people died after the crowd got out of control, Kanye wrote: "Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform (sic)."

However, Billie replied: "Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan."