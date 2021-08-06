Kanye West's hotly-awaited 'Donda' album features The Weeknd and Kid Cudi.
Kid Cudi and The Weeknd are among the latest confirmed artists on Kanye West's 'Donda' album.
Fans of the 'Stronger' hitmaker are still waiting on the much-anticipated LP to drop on streaming services, and it was expected to arrive today (06.08.21), following another listening party 'at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium - where he has been living while finishing off the record.
And although there is still no sign of the star-studded album, the 'Day 'N' Nite' hitmaker and the 'Save Your Years' singer are confirmed to feature on the collection.
The former has also explained that his track with Kanye wasn't going to appear on 'Donda' at first, but they managed to "make it work".
Cudi tweeted: "I wasnt on Donda when I tweeted that I wasnt. Ye hit me the followin week and we made it work. Realest ***** alive. No need to lie to kick it . Hope u guys enjoy!! (sic)"
TIDAL shared the complete list of collaborators on social media, with the likes of Travis Scott, Young Thug, Baby Keem, Francis And The Lights, and more.
Features from Playboi Carti, Pusha T and Roddy Ricch were previously teased.
'Donda' is now available to pre-order on iTunes, with a release date of August 9, however, Apple Music states that the record will arrive on August 7.
This week's event, which was streamed on Apple Music, was more theatrical than the first preview.
It began with a video of the 'FourFiveSeconds' hitmaker's living space at the arena, showing Kanye and others finishing the record.
Out on stage, Kanye stood in a minimal set featuring a bed and was eventually circled in the stage area by a crowd of bodies.
The album played in a different order to the previous event and included new songs from The Weeknd, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk and Jay Electronica.
The climax of the event saw Kanye flown high into the air while his single 'No Child Left Behind' played.
