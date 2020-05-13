Khloe Kardashian likened Kourtney Kardashian to boxer Mike Tyson after she came to blows with their sister Kim.

The 35-year-old reality TV star revealed she made light of her siblings' on-screen brawl as she arrived for lunch with Scott Disick - Kourtney's ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children - and Kim, comparing her eldest sister's behaviour to that of the legendary fighter.

In a bonus scene from 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - which has been broadcast on YouTube - Khole says: ''I text Kourtney - I said, 'Hey Mike!' Mike Tyson ... I was like, 'How are you doing?' She was like, 'Hey Tony'. I don't think she knew who Mike was...

''And I was like, 'So are we ever gonna talk about this?' If I hadn't reached out to Kourt, she never would have reached out to me, which is crazy.''

Kourtney, 41, and Kim, 39, exchanged blows after a conversation about the former's work ethic became heated.

The celebrity duo had to be separated by their younger sister Khloe after they started to brawl with each other.

Kourtney - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with Scott - previously admitted she reached boiling point during their argument.

She shared: ''I don't understand why there's all this judgement about the way we each want to live our lives.

''We should be accepted for what we each want to do. It's not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day when I feel like they're so critical of me.

''Every day I'm coming in I'm like, 'Why am I choosing to be in this environment?' and I think I just reached my point of not being able to tolerate it anymore.''