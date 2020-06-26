Khloe Kardashian was the ''perfect baby''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's mother joined her daughter for an Instagram Live where Khloe shared her potty training tips for her own daughter True, two.

Kris said of her daughter: ''Fun fact. You were the perfect baby and were easy to potty train!''

And Khloe also shared her top tips for potty training, and admits she doesn't believe in ''bribing''.

She said: ''There's no right way, there's no wrong way [to potty train] ... I don't believe in bribing - I believe in incentives. Whatever your incentive is, it has to be only for potty time; it can't be throughout the day, or you're going to confuse them. You have to give them a reason to want to go on the potty. Every hour, I put her on the potty and we make it exciting ... I know when she starts going into a corner by herself ... I know what her actions mean ... like when she does her little potty squirm. Sometimes she doesn't but lately she's been really good about telling me.''

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed Khloe is ''reconnecting'' with Tristan Thompson in lockdown.

An insider said: ''Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences.''

It came after the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star slammed the ''sick and hurtful things'' she had been reading about herself as a result of the pregnancy rumours, with sources claiming that she was expecting after Khloe admitted she was considering Tristan to act as a sperm donor for her to be able to have future kids.

She wrote: ''I don't go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you're saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. ... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. (sic)''