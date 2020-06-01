Khloe Kardashian has pledged to ''use [her] privilege'' to fight for black rights.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been left ''angry, heartbroken and disgusted'' by the death of George Floyd - who passed away after a cop knelt on his neck while arresting him in Minnesota last week - and admitted she is devastated that people of colour still have to teach their kids ''how to stay alive'' in this day and age.

She wrote in a statement shared on her social media channels: ''Like so many of you I am angry, heartbroken and disgusted by the murder of George Floyd.

''We have seen this too many times. Black people have been discriminated against, victimized and murdered for too long, and have shown superhuman resiliency in the face of constant adversity.

''It is incomprehensible to me that it's 2020 and people continue to restrict, stereotype, damage and oppress people of color, and that racism is a constant reality.

''It breaks my heart to think about parents having to teach their children how to stay alive.(sic)''

The Good American founder - who has two-year-old daughter True with former boyfriend Tristan Thompson - promised to speak out about discrimination ''louder than every before'' and called for people to come together to fight for justice.

She continued: ''I continue to pray for equality for all, understanding and love.

''I remain hopeful that together we can get help get justice for George and his family, and every black American who has been murdered, mistreated, abused and ignored.

''I know that I am privileged, in more ways than one. I will use that privilege to fight for you. I will not let George Floyd's name be forgotten. I will speak up and speak out against discrimination fearlessly and louder than ever before.

''I will stand for you as together we fight for what's right.

''I will vote for those who stand for equality and justice, and against racism, bigotry and corruption. I urge you to do the same.''

After calling for her fans to do whatever they can to make their voices heard, Khloe again issued a call for change.

She concluded: ''Change MUST happen! Black Lives DO matter! We can, we must, and we will change the future.''