Khloe Kardashian has slammed rumours she is expecting her second child.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star went on a scathing rant as she blasted those who said she was having another baby.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH [shake my head] people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.

''The nasty things you're saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful / despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true ... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS ... Funny how picky and choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives / families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.''

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old reality television personality recently revealed she has chosen her ex Tristan Thompson as her sperm donor.

She shared: ''I might be able to freeze 25 eggs, but that doesn't mean any of them will end up healthy. The only way of having the knowledge that you have a strong embryo is if you mix egg and sperm together - and if you're going to go through this process, you want to go through it with the best guarantee that it's going to be a success at the end of the day. What if you're 40 and you want to thaw your eggs and create embryos and they tell you, 'Ah! Well, all your eggs are bad!'

''t's like a tug of war and I don't really know what to do ... I've been doing hormone injections for about five days and the injection process has been fine. I don't know why, I'm like, 'Oh, OK, it's not that bad.' I do have a sperm donor. Yeah, Tristan.''