Khloe Kardashian's Good American clothing brand says ''diversity and inclusion'' are at its core.

The fashion company responded to the Pull Up For Change initiative - started by Sharon Chuter, the black CEO and founder of UOMA Beauty - which asked brands to reveal the number of black employees at corporate level and in leadership roles.

Good American posted a message on Instagram, which stated: ''Good American is here for the @pullupforchange challenge and we're proud to be one of the first fashion brands to participate. Diversity and inclusion has always been at our core, so we see this as an opportunity to highlight the consistent and constant work our brand has done to ensure our mission is felt at all levels of the company. We are committed to continuing our focus on diversity throughout our organisation: both within the talent and partners we work with and the employees at our office. We refuse to be complacent. Please note that our numbers add up to 99 per cent because we had 99 per cent participation from our employees.''

The company went on to add that 15 per cent of employees are black, 52 per cent are white and people of colour comprise 32 per cent of the workforce.

It also revealed it has a 25 per cent black leadership team and a black female CEO and co-founder.

Good American's message came after the Pull Up For Change initiative asked brands to share a breakdown of their teams after many posted on Instagram about the Black Lives Matter movement, following the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by a white police officer last month.

A message on Pull Up's Instagram stated: ''Thank you for the public statements of support for the black community. Whereas we understand and appreciate the support, be conscious that to piggy back off a trending hashtag when you have been and continue to be a part of the problem is once again appropriating and exploiting the black community. So we ask all brands who have released a statement of support, to publicly release within the next 72hrs the number of black employees they have in their organisations at corporate level. We also need to know the number of black people you have in leadership roles. You all have statements and policies about being equal opportunity employers, so show us the proof! PULL UP or SHUT UP! (sic).''