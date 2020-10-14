Khloe Kardashian's fitness schedule kept her "sane" during lockdown.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admits there have been some "crazy times" in the world because of the coronavirus pandemic but she has turned to exercise to keep her going and keep her mental state positive too.

Explaining about her fitness regime, she said: "I definitely think because of my fitness journey and already having such a regimented schedule when it comes to working out, it kind of kept me sane during these crazy times. I had to learn to adapt by doing mommy-daughter workouts. [True] is obviously not working out, but it's things like me putting her in a wagon and sprinting up a hill. I belted a wagon to my waist because I don't have any help. We're all just trying to figure it out."

And the 36-year-old reality television star wants to set a good example for her daughter True when it comes to her exercise regime and she hopes her daughter will be "active and take care of herself" like her mom.

Speaking to Refinery29, she added of her lifestyle: "I want to show my daughter, by example, that there are healthy ways to be active every day.

"You don't have to be so rigid in the gym. I like to work out early, it just sets the tone for the rest of my day, it makes me want to eat better and be active and healthy. By her seeing me like this, I hope she's active and takes care of herself."