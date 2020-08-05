Khloe Kardashian is ''doing what she feels is right for her daughter'' by reuniting with her ex Tristan Thompson.

The 36-year-old reality star has two-year-old True with Tristan, and after she was reported this week to have rekindled her romance with the NBA player, sources have now said part of their reconciliation was influenced by their daughter.

An insider said: ''[Khloe and Tristan] are back together and things have been going really well. Khloe is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star split from Tristan last year after he locked lips with Jordyn Woods at a party, which came after a previous infidelity incident in 2018, just days before True was born.

And although ''outside voices'' have warned Khloe against trying again with Tristan, she has decided to ''stay true to her heart'' and give him another chance.

The source added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she's always stayed true to her heart. Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another.''

Meanwhile, the Good American co-founder recently said she is ''really grateful'' to be able to co-parent with Tristan amid the coronavirus pandemic without any animosity between them.

Speaking last month, she said: ''We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to. I come from a family that, you know, my mom and my dad, they would have dinner once a week. And my stepdad and my dad would play golf once a week together. So, I come from a family that ... just because people aren't together doesn't mean you have to be rude or they're out of your life. You share children with them and you want to kind of have this blended family. So, I'm just used to that. I'm sure it's so weird to so many people.''

And Khloe also said Tristan has been ''amazing'' and ''so helpful'' during the current health crisis.

She added: ''He's been so amazing during this quarantine, he's been so helpful. You know, when you can't rely on so many other people's help, it's so great that you have like, essentially he's your partner, he's True's dad. And I need his help more now.''