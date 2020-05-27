Khloe Kardashian is ''reconnecting'' with Tristan Thompson in lockdown.

The former couple decided to isolate together in Khloe's house amidst the current coronavirus pandemic so they could both be with their daughter True, two, but it has been claimed they are closer than ever, after once falling out when Tristan cheated on her by kissing pal Jordyn Woods just weeks before Khloe gave birth to their baby.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True.

''This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences.''

It comes after the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star slammed the ''sick and hurtful things'' she had been reading about herself as a result of the pregnancy rumours, with sources claiming that she was expecting after Khloe admitted she was considering Tristan to act as a sperm donor for her to be able to have future kids.

She wrote: ''I don't go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you're saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. ... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. (sic)''

Khloe made the admission about her plans with Tristan on the family's E! reality show.

She shared at the time: ''I've been doing hormone injections for about five days and the injection process has been fine. I don't know why, I'm like, 'Oh, OK, it's not that bad.' I do have a sperm donor. Yeah, Tristan.''