Khloe Kardashian is ''really grateful'' she can co-parent with Tristan Thompson.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is glad she has been able to let the basketball star - who cheated on her with her friend - stay with her to look after their two-year-old daughter True during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to. I come from a family that, you know, my mom and my dad, they would have dinner once a week. And my stepdad and my dad would play golf once a week together. So, I come from a family that ... just because people aren't together doesn't mean you have to be rude or they're out of your life. You share children with them and you want to kind of have this blended family. So, I'm just used to that. I'm sure it's so weird to so many people.''

And the 36-year-old television personality thinks Tristan has been ''amazing'' and ''so helpful'' during the current health crisis.

Speaking to Daily Pop, she added: ''He's been so amazing during this quarantine, he's been so helpful. You know, when you can't rely on so many other people's help, it's so great that you have like, essentially he's your partner, he's True's dad. And I need his help more now.''

Meanwhile, Khloe revealed she is in a ''really good space'' with Tristan.

She said: ''You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space ... It's like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him. He's her dad and he's a great dad to her. I'm not gonna drag my feet, I'll make it as good as I can. Because that would be harder on me.''