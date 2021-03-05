Khloe Kardashian says Victoria Beckham was a huge fashion inspiration in the Kardashian/Jenner household in the '90s.

The Good American co-founder has revealed Posh Spice - the fashion designer's alter ego in the Spice Girls - was somewhat of an "Icon" to the clan with her little black dresses and bob.

She said: "Victoria Beckham as Posh Spice was just an icon in our family. It was just all the mini dresses and her legs for days. And the short bob, it was just such glamour that I loved."

The 36-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star hailed the '90s for the "great variety of fashion".

Khloe continued: "It was just such a fun fashion time because there was such a versatility. You had Gwen Stefani from No Doubt who was more punk and edgy, and then Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Moss. It was such a great variety of fashion."

The blonde beauty - who has two-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson - has just launched Good American's new Good '90s collection, and gushed that she has been waiting to release it since 2019.

Khloe added how her half-sisters, Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23 - whose parents are momager Kris Jenner and her ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner - are fans of baggy denim and everyone else in the family, including sisters Kim, 40, and Kourtney, 41, also has something they can wear from the collection.

She added to People: "I've been pushing to do '90s denim for over two years now. This has been something I really took control over. I think I had not only myself in mind but my younger sisters too, because Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] love the baggy denim. I think everyone in my family now has something they can wear from Good American."