Khloe Kardashian says makeup and skincare is ''essentially in her DNA''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson - has an ''approach to beauty'' that's completely unique to herself, but that doesn't mean she hasn't taken ''some tips and tricks'' from others.

She shared: ''Makeup and skincare is essentially in my DNA.

''I've taken some tips and tricks from what others were doing but I have an approach to beauty that's all my own.''

And Khloe admits she doesn't like to ''stick with one look for too long'' as she feels beauty should be ''anything but boring''.

She added: ''I never like to stick with one look for too long. Short hair, major glam, bright lips - you name a look, I've tried it.

''You get to be a different character every single day and experiment. To me, beauty should be anything but boring. It's a form of self-expression. There's really no right or wrong, it's more about how it makes you feel.''

The 36-year-old reality television star is back to brunette now after a stint as a blonde and she is having ''a lot of fun'' with her new look.

She shared: ''I'm having a lot of fun as a 'new' brunette.

''I love to change things up whenever I'm getting too comfortable with a look. It's whatever makes you feel more playful and daring.''

And when it comes to her beauty staples, Khloe can't go anywhere without a sample size of mascara as it is compact enough to fit in her purse.

She told People magazine: ''I now cannot live without this sample-size mascara. I never leave the house without mascara, but I find that it can dry out pretty quickly. With the smaller size, I get this little compact tube that I can carry on the go, and it never dries out before I run out. Genius!''