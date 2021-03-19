Khloe Kardashian says it's "so helpful" to her mental health to stay active and healthy.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has spoken of the importance of keeping fit and maintaining a healthy diet and says she loves to follow a routine.

Asked how she fits in time for self-care as a busy businesswoman and a mom to two-year-old daughter True Thompson, she said: "Routines! I love to follow routines because then I know I’m checking off all of the boxes each day. Dose & Co fits seamlessly into my day; whether it’s a morning coffee or a scoop of protein in a post-workout smoothie."

The Good American co-founder ensures she does some form of exercise every day, either a long hike with her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters or an "intense workout".

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, she added: "Health and wellness are something I’m hugely passionate about. I think it’s so important to take care of yourself from the inside out. Staying active and healthy is the best medicine for a happy mind and heart, so I try to do something every day that makes me feel good. Whether it’s a long walk with my mom or sisters or an intense workout, I find that it’s so helpful to my mental health to stay active. Now more than I ever I think it’s important for each and every one of us to take time to do the things that make our minds and bodies feel good."

Khloe also shared how she deals with negative comments on social media and insisted she doesn't pay any attention to trolls because they are not part of her "real world".

She said: “I sometimes like to just take a break and disconnect because none of that actually matters in the real world. I know who I am, and my friends and family know who I am, what my intentions are, and my heart. I’m peaceful with that, so nothing else matters.”

