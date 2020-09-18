Khloe Kardashian disguised herself as her mother, Kris Jenner, to pull off a hilarious paparazzi prank.

The 36-year-old reality star left her own mother baffled during the season 19 premiere of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' on Thursday (17.09.20), as she managed to pull off a classic prank on the family matriarch after she took her clothes, dressed up as Kris, and staged compromising paparazzi photos.

Khloe - who also teamed up with Scott Disick last season for a similar prank on Kris - said during the episode: ''We need to get some photos that are actually going to be believable. So step one, let's get her really f***** up and she'll potentially black out and she won't remember what she did tonight anyway.''

The Good American founder met up with Kris, Kris' longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kim Kardashian West for dinner, and whilst her mother drank martinis, she made sure to keep sipping water so she wouldn't get drunk.

She then explained: ''Kim had this master idea of reaching out to my mom's assistant, and as soon as my mom gets home tonight and she's drunk and throwing her clothes all over the floor or whatever, to get all of her stuff, throw it in a trash bag and get it over to me. And I will be in the Kris Jenner outfit, from my toes to my jewellery. It's all going to match spot-on, and it's going to look so perfect that she won't know if it's her or the imposter.''

Khloe then hit the streets with Scott, 37, in her Kris Jenner costume, and the pair took pictures which made it seem as though the momager was drunk and stumbling about.

And the devious star even got the family's PR representative in on the prank.

She said: ''We have decided that we're going to get Christy, our PR representative, to leak the photos. We cannot wait. We think it's more authentic and genuine coming from her. When we do these pranks, we go head-first.''

When the photos got out, Kris was mortified, but didn't suspect it was a prank at all.

She said in a confessional: ''I know I was really tipsy and I had a lot to drink, but I always rely on Corey. I couldn't have any more security. And yet somebody has photos of me drunk as a skunk at a pit stop that we apparently made. And I'm peeing in a parking lot. I couldn't be more mortified right now. I'm embarrassed, I'm infuriated with Corey, and now what the hell am I going to do?''

Scenes then showed Khloe and Scott feeling bad for upsetting Kris, and Khloe insists the pair will come clean.

She said: ''She's so embarrassed! She doesn't know what happened, so now she's sitting on the couch shaking. It just turned really, really bad, really soon, so we have to confess and come clean.''

However, the pranks aren't over for good, as a sneak peak for next week's episode sees Kris team up with Khloe and Scott to turn the tables on Kim.