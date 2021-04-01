Khloe Kardashian is proud of her "big cheeks".

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star used to resent the facial feature because she was picked on and has only realised as she has gotten older that she shares the same cheeks as her mom, Kris Jenner.

Speaking to People, she said: "It's so funny. The older I get, the more everyone tells me I look more like my mom.

"I didn't realise how much she and I have the exact same cheeks — I have really big cheeks!

"When we smile, we kind of have these big balls."

The 36-year-old reality star continued: "My whole life everyone made fun of me for having these chubby cheeks.

"The older you get, you kind of slender out.

"Everyone's like, 'Are your cheeks real? People pay for those cheeks.'

"I've always been told that as a kid. I was like, 'Why would people pay for these big cheeks?' But now I love them."

The Good American co-founder loves it when she and the 65-year-old momager smile because they look so "cute".

She gushed: "My mom has such a beautiful face and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' I love when my mom and I smile.

"I see so many photos even on my Instagram that we look the same.

"I don't know what else to call them, but [it's] kind of like these balls on our cheeks when we smile. I think it's so cute. I love it."