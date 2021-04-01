Khloe Kardashian has learned to love her "big cheeks" that she has in common with her mom Kris Jenner.
Khloe Kardashian is proud of her "big cheeks".
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star used to resent the facial feature because she was picked on and has only realised as she has gotten older that she shares the same cheeks as her mom, Kris Jenner.
Speaking to People, she said: "It's so funny. The older I get, the more everyone tells me I look more like my mom.
"I didn't realise how much she and I have the exact same cheeks — I have really big cheeks!
"When we smile, we kind of have these big balls."
The 36-year-old reality star continued: "My whole life everyone made fun of me for having these chubby cheeks.
"The older you get, you kind of slender out.
"Everyone's like, 'Are your cheeks real? People pay for those cheeks.'
"I've always been told that as a kid. I was like, 'Why would people pay for these big cheeks?' But now I love them."
The Good American co-founder loves it when she and the 65-year-old momager smile because they look so "cute".
She gushed: "My mom has such a beautiful face and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' I love when my mom and I smile.
"I see so many photos even on my Instagram that we look the same.
"I don't know what else to call them, but [it's] kind of like these balls on our cheeks when we smile. I think it's so cute. I love it."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.