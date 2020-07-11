Khloe Kardashian is in a ''really good space'' with Tristan Thompson.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is really enjoying co-parenting their daughter True, two, with her ex-partner, and despite their troubled past, she knows she has to be an ''adult'' about it.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on a bonus clip from the family's E! reality show, she said: ''You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space ... It's like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him. And he's her dad and he's a great dad to her. So I'm not gonna drag my feet, I'll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me.''

Meanwhile, Tristan recently publicly thanked Khloe for helping him to ''learn and grow'' as he wished her a happy birthday last month.

He shared a picture of himself, Khloe and True, and he added the caption: ''I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian (sic)''

This came after it was claimed that Khloe and Tristan have grown ''closer'' throughout the coronavirus lockdown after quarantining together, so they can share childcare duties.

An insider said: ''They are clearly enjoying each other's company. The lockdown made them closer. They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in Los Angeles ... Khloe and Tristan are great co-parents and they also really like each other. Tristan has been on his best behaviour. Khloe is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it's very possible that Khloe would get back with him.''