Khloe Kardashian feels inspired by her family.

The 35-year-old reality TV star has revealed in an interview with her sister Kim that she's been wowed by what her family has been able to accomplish.

In footage shot over FaceTime by Ruth Hogben, Kim asks her sibling who her hero is.

And Khloe - who has daughter True, two, with Tristan Thompson - replies: ''That's a deep question ... I mean, it's definitely so cliche but definitely, my family - just everything that you guys have accomplished.

''And I think each and every one of you guys are my inspiration and heroes and motivators but in different ways.''

Meanwhile, Khloe recently revealed she's lost ''almost 60lbs'' since her daughter was born.

The curvaceous star has hit her ''weight vicinity goal'' by combining a healthy diet with an active lifestyle.

Speaking in a livestream with her sister Kourtney, she said: ''If you're trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand.

''Now that I'm in my weight vicinity goal - I'm around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s I'm like, 'Woo! It's the dream.'''

During the coronavirus lockdown, Khloe has been focusing more on exercise and not worrying too much about what she eats because she doesn't want to ''live a miserable life''.

She explained: ''In this world, I don't really watch what I eat. That doesn't mean I'm binge-eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True's eating.

''You never know if tomorrow's happening. I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen.

''I know what to do if I need to buckle down.''