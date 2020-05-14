Khloe Kardashian has lost ''almost 60 pounds'' since giving birth.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star welcomed her daughter True into the world two years ago, and Khloe has now revealed that since becoming a mother, she has managed to shed her pregnancy weight and lose an impressive 60 lbs in total.

Speaking to her sister Kourtney Kardashian in a livestream for Kourtney's lifestyle website Poosh, she said: ''If you're trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand. Now that I'm in my weight vicinity goal - I'm around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s I'm like, 'Woo! It's the dream.' ''

And whilst the 35-year-old reality star knows the importance of eating healthy, she admits she hasn't been watching what she eats amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She added: ''In this world, I don't really watch what I eat. That doesn't mean I'm binge eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True's eating.

''You never know if tomorrow's happening. I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen.''

As for Kourtney, the 40-year-old star loves to eat healthy foods, and has learned how to ''choose [her] calories wisely'' by opting to skip sugary drinks and indulging in sweet treats in moderation.

She said: ''For me, eating is a lifestyle. I love healthy foods as well. I love a great salad. I love good fruit. I think I balance it.''

And whilst Khloe agreed, she insisted finding balance and ''maintaining'' a healthy lifestyle is the most important thing.

She explained: ''Once you get to your goal, it's okay to maintain, and maintaining does not mean depriving yourself of the greatness of life.''