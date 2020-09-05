Khloe Kardashian ''doesn't really care'' what people think of her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is believed to have rekindled her romance with Tristan - with whom she has two-year-old daughter True - after previously breaking up with him last year when he was unfaithful to her.

Khloe's decision to take Tristan back has been cause for criticism among some of her fans who don't believe the NBA star deserves a second chance, but sources have now said Khloe isn't interested in what anyone else has to say about her love life.

An insider said: ''At this point, Khloe doesn't really care about any backlash from fans about her being back together with Tristan. She has already been through that ringer and accepts that some fans are always going to have their own, often negative, opinion.''

The Good American co-founder, 36, is only interested in raising her daughter and having Tristan in True's life, and has the full support of her famous family.

The source told Us Weekly magazine: ''[Khloe is only concerned about] her little girl and raising her with her father, having him in her life, figuring out things with Tristan and having a healthy relationship dynamic across the board.

''[The Kardashian/Jenner family are] supportive and don't judge. [They] just want Khloe to be happy, for them to work things out and set a positive example for True.''

The news comes after it was previously claimed Khloe is ''doing what she feels is right for her daughter'' by reuniting with Tristan.

Another insider said: ''[Khloe and Tristan] are back together and things have been going really well. Khloe is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True.

''Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she's always stayed true to her heart. Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another.''