Khloe Kardashian doesn't care what people think about her appearance.

The 35-year-old reality TV star was recently slammed by fans for being unrecognisable after posting new pictures to Instagram but Khloe is unconcerned.

A source told Us Weekly: ''Khloe doesn't care about the backlash she's been getting from fans saying she doesn't look like herself in her recent photos.

''She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she's happy.''

And Khloe can see the funny side of the situation, as she clapped back at a fan who asked why she looked so different by joking: ''My weekly face transplant clearly.''

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Khloe is ''reconnecting'' with Tristan Thompson in lockdown.

The former couple decided to isolate together in Khloe's house amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic so they could both be with their daughter True, two, but it has been claimed they are closer than ever, after their bitter break-up when Tristan cheated on her by kissing pal Jordyn Woods.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True.

''This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences.''