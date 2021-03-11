Khloe Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner always "embedded the importance" of a beauty routine.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star credits her mom for teaching her the importance of a regular beauty schedule and she admits she has become "obsessed with hydration from the outside and inside" now as her beauty routine has evolved over the years.

She said: "No matter how simple it was, she always embedded the importance of routine, even just washing your face every night before bed ... But now I've added more steps to my routine. Now I know the power and the importance of moisture and hydration, and I love to lather myself in oils. Or we have this 111Skin Rose Gold Radiance Booster in the IPSY Glam Bag, which I love because it gives a dewy glow. The older you get, you become obsessed with hydration from the outside and inside."

And the 36-year-old reality star revealed one of her biggest beauty hacks and revealed she has been applying sunscreen for years on her hands, décolletage and neck.

She added: "Someone told me to wear sunscreen on your hands, décolletage and neck, especially driving because you're exposed through the windshield. I've been doing that since I was about 16. Not to brag, but I have nice hands! I have friends that are my age that have much more age-appropriate hands."

Khloe always makes sure her beauty routine is "quick and easy" and praised coffee and concealer.

Speaking to People magazine, she shared: "It depends where I'm going of course, but if I'm just running around day-to-day, it's really quick and easy. We know our face so well and you're like, 'I know what can get me through the day.' Coffee and concealer - that's really just it! If you have the luxury of a glam squad, they will make it look like you slept for three days, my gosh ... But if not, I will say the KKW Beauty Concealer really does the trick. And I'm not just plugging it because Kim's my sister!"