Khloe Kardashian was ''flooded with so many sweet and beautiful messages'' on her 36th birthday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star celebrated her birthday on Saturday (27.06.20) and felt so grateful for all the messages she had from her family, friends and fans.

She wrote on Twitter earlier: ''Hi you guys!!!! It's barely 9 AM and I am flooded with so many sweet and beautiful messages. I love you guys so much and I could not feel more loved! Thank you 1 million times thank you!! I love you ALL. (sic)''

And her sister Kim Kardashian West was one of the first to celebrate her sibling's big day.

Kim shared: ''Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul! Thank you for always being so positive and thoughtful and caring towards everyone always. You are so loyal and just care so much about everyone around you. Your light glows and I'm so proud to be your sister. I love you forever! Happy Birthday.''

Khloe's mother Kris Jenner also paid tribute to her ''special bunny'', as she praised her for being an ''amazing daughter, sister, auntie, friend, confidant and mommy'' to True, two.

Kris added: ''Happy Birthday to my special bunny @khloekardashian!!! I hope you have so much sparkle in your day today my beautiful girl... you are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie friend and confidant and you are the entire world to your precious daughter True!!!!!! ... What a spectacular Mommy you are!!! I am beyond proud of you for all you are and how you are the most loving caring and generous soul with a smile that lights up every room you walk into. You always lift all of us up and are everyone's greatest cheerleader. Thank you for being such a light in my life and such a huge part of my heart... I love you my bunny what a blessing you are!!!! Oh and did I mention you are gorgeous inside and out???? I love you.. Mommy. (sic)''