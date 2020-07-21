Khloe Kardashian has been accused of selling a dress that was leant to her by fashion designer Christian Cowan
Khloe Kardashian has been accused of selling a dress that was leant to her.
Fashion designer Christian Cowan took to Instagram to slam the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, after claiming runway samples that he leant her were up for sale on her website, Kardashian Kloset.
In a now-expired Instagram story post, he fumed to the reality star: ''@khloekardashian why are my runway samples I loaned you being sold on your website? We emailed 3 times and had no response. (sic)''
However, the whole thing is just a misunderstanding, with sources claiming that Khloe was not aware it was leant.
A source told the New York Post's Page Six column of the dress in question: ''The dress was gifted to her through her stylist without a mention of a loan and it was never asked to be returned.''
Back in 2019, Khloe and her famous siblings launched Kardashian Kloset, where they sold their own designer outfits for much more affordable prices.
Their website reads: ''Kardashian Kloset is the first luxury designer resale site featuring the Kardashian Jenner family's fabulous and fun clothing!
''Each authentic item has been hand selected and is now available exclusively for the public to purchase here.''
Currently featured on the website are items of clothing from brands including Balmain, Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo, Sergio Rossi and Gucci.
One of the priciest items on the current site including a Hermes Birkin 35 black handbag, which is for sale for over $67,000, whilst there is also a Hermes Shark Bolide bag, which is up for an impressive $23,500.
