Khloe Kardashian is ''frustrated and tired'' by rumours about her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The 35-year-old reality star was recently forced to shut down speculation she is expecting a second child with her ex-boyfriend - with whom she already has two-year-old daughter True - and sources have now said Khloe is fed up with the ''misconceptions'' that continue to circle the pair.

An insider claimed: ''Khloe is frustrated and tired of the rumours regarding her and Tristan and her being pregnant. She wanted to address the fact that she's not pregnant with his child and clear up any misconceptions.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been long-rumoured to be rekindling her romance with the basketball player, but sources insist the former couple - who split last year after Tristan was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods - are just friends.

They added: ''With that said, Khloe has a nice relationship with Tristan at this point. She will always have a place for him in her heart and is being positive about their situation.''

And Tristan, 29, also maintains a good relationship with Khloe's famous family.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, the source said: ''Her whole family still keeps in touch with him and has separate friendships with him as well. Sometimes her family will try to get in her and Tristan's business and want to be involved in what's going on.''

The news comes after the Good American co-founder slammed the ''sick and hurtful things'' she had been reading about herself as a result of the pregnancy rumours, which she insisted were ''false''.

She wrote: ''I don't go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.

''The nasty things you're saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. ... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. (sic)''