Khloe Kardashian is ''incredibly happy'' with Tristan Thompson.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently rekindled her romance with the 29-year-old NBA star - with whom she has two-year-old daughter True - and amid rumours they're now hunting for a house together for a ''fresh start'' to their relationship, sources say Khloe couldn't be happier.

An insider claimed: ''Despite Khloe trying to keep their relationship more private, she is very much with Tristan. And she is incredibly happy. They are looking for a house together in LA to start fresh.''

Khloe, 36, split from Tristan in 2019 when he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party in February of that year whilst at a party.

But sources say the Cleveland Cavaliers star has proved he's ''changed'', and Khloe is ready to let him back into her life in order to ''keep her family together''.

The source added to People magazine: ''In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloe that he has changed. He is an amazing dad and partner. Khloe was always hoping that Tristan would come around. It's been very important for her to keep her family together for True's sake.''

The couple were reported to have rekindled their romance earlier this month after months of speculation.

A source said at the time: ''She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True. And he has been amazing to Khloe too. They are very much together and Khloe is beyond happy. They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloe enjoys it.''

Meanwhile, the Good American co-founder recently said she is ''really grateful'' to be able to co-parent with Tristan amid the coronavirus pandemic without any animosity between them.

Speaking last month, she said: ''We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to. I come from a family that, you know, my mom and my dad, they would have dinner once a week. And my step-dad and my dad would play golf once a week together. So, I come from a family that ... just because people aren't together doesn't mean you have to be rude or they're out of your life. You share children with them and you want to kind of have this blended family. So, I'm just used to that. I'm sure it's so weird to so many people.''