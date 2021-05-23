Kevin Spacey is set to make his movie comeback in new movie 'L’uomo che disegnò Dio', where he will play a detective investigating a man wrongly accused of sexual abuse.
Kevin Spacey is reportedly set to make his big screen comeback in 'L’uomo che disegnò Dio' (The Man who drew God).
The 61-year-old actor's career collapsed three years ago after a string of sexual misconduct allegations were made against him but Kevin is now planning to return to acting by playing a detective who investigates a wrongly-accused paedophile in 'L’uomo che disegnò Dio'.
The movie will also star Vanessa Redgrave and is set to be directed by her husband, Italian filmmaker, Franco Nero, who will play a blind artist wrongly accused of sexual abuse, according to The Telegraph.
Meanwhile, last year, Kevin - who has denied the accusations against him - compared his situation to that of workers laid off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking on the 'Bits & Pretzels' podcast, said: 'I don't think it will come as a surprise for anyone to say that my world completely changed in the fall of 2017.
"My job, many of my relationships, my standing in my own industry were all gone in just a matter of hours.
"I don't often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having which is their own unique and very personal experience.
"But in this instance I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop.
"And so while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same.
"And so I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can't go back to work or that you might lose your job and that it's a situation that you have absolutely no control over."
