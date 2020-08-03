Kevin McHale thought his boyfriend had coronavirus - but he'd contracted food poisoning.

The former 'Glee' actor was worried when Austin McKenzie became ''extremely sick'' and was concerned he'd contracted the virus, only to be left feeling guilty when it emerged the 26-year-old hunk had been stricken with salmonella as a result of eating undercooked chicken sausage.

Kevin tweeted: ''But have you undercooked chicken sausage (unintentionally) and then served it to your bf and then he got superrrrr sick and you thought it was covid and you got tested twice but nah you just fed him salmonella?

''He should break up with me. I would.''

Austin joked he was planning to exact revenge on his partner.

He replied with a screenshot of a Google search that said: 'How to get revenge on your husband,' and added the caption: ''Just doin' some light research.''

Austin then updated his Twitter biography to hit out at the 31-year-old actor.

It was changed to read: ''I left Twitter years ago. I'm back on now to monitor my thirsty boyfriend, Kevin Mchale, who 'accidentally' gave me salmonella 5 days ago.(sic)''

In response, Kevin replied: ''OMG.''

Two years ago, Kevin caused a stir when he branded Ariana Grande's 'No Tears Left to Cry' ''gayer than'' himself, but he ''didn't think anything'' of his post because he had never hidden his sexuality.

He previously said: ''I didn't think anything of it. Would anyone choose to come out in a tweet about an Ariana Grande song?

''It was eye opening for a number of reasons. People don't know. I've been living in this bubble where I was just like, 'Just because you don't know doesn't mean I'm not openly living my life.' ''