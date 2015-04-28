When 24.04.2015
White suit clad comedian Kevin Hart gives paparazzi a wave and a quick greeting but doesn't stop to pose for photos as he arrives at the 2015 CinemaCon awards in Las Vegas, where he was selected to receive the accolade for Comedy Star of the Year.
As an actor, Hart's most recent film appearances include 'Top Five', 'The Wedding Ringer' and 'Get Hard', the latter of which co-starred Will Ferrell. Among his forthcoming movies are 'Ride Along 2', animated flicks 'The Secret Life of Pets' and 'Captain Underpants', and spy comedy 'Central Intelligence'.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...