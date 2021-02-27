Kevin Hart will star in new Netflix comedy 'Me Time', which will reunite him with 'Night School's John Hamburg.
The 41-year-old actor will reunite with John Hamburg, who wrote 'Night School', for the new project and is also directing and producing.
'Me Time' tells the story of a stay-at-home dad, who finds himself with some "me time" when his wife and children are away.
He meets up with his former best friend for a wild weekend with disastrous results.
Meanwhile, Kevin is also set to star in Eli Roth's upcoming video game adaptation 'Borderlands', alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett.
In a statement, Roth previously shared: "I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin.
"'Borderlands' is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an amazing Roland."
Hart's character is "a skilled ex-soldier turned mercenary", who - in the game - used to be part of a highly trained private military force called Crimson Lance. Rowland is highly skilled with a range of weapons, although prefers to use shotguns and rifles.
It is not yet known whether the 'Borderlands' film will follow the gameplay footage, which sees a group known as Vault Hunters travelling to a far off planet to find a vault thought to contain advanced alien technology.
