Kevin Hart will play a stay-at-home dad in the Netflix comedy 'Me Time'.
Kevin Hart is set to star alongside Mark Wahlberg in 'Me Time'.
The 42-year-old comedian has been cast in the upcoming Netflix movie as a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some so-called me time for the first time in years.
He ultimately decides to reconnect with his former best friend - who is played by the Oscar nominee - as they enjoy a wild weekend together, according to Deadline.
Kevin and Mark, 50, have never previously worked together, but the stand-up comedian is also serving as a producer through his HartBeat Productions banner.
John Hamburg will write and direct 'Me Time', having previously worked with Kevin on the 2018 comedy film 'Night School'.
The upcoming project is also the first movie of Kevin's lucrative new deal with Netflix, which was announced by the streaming service earlier this year.
The popular comedian will ultimately star in and produce four films for Netflix.
He said at the time of the announcement: "Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself. I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix.
"This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships."
Kevin added that his long-term ambition is to make his company "synonymous with first class entertainment".
The stand-up star - who is now one of Hollywood's best-paid actors - shared: "Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first class entertainment and narratives."
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...