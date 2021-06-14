Kevin Hart has suggested to fans that he has been putting in lots of hard work for his portrayal of Roland in the upcoming 'Borderlands' film.
Kevin Hart has hinted that he been working hard for his role as Roland in the 'Borderlands' movie.
The 41-year-old star is starring in the film adaptation of the popular video game and suggested he will "surprise" viewers with the amount of dedication that he has put into playing the character.
Speaking during Gearbox Software's presentation at the E3 video game conference, Kevin said: "I'm going to say it's amazing for me to have the opportunity to portray the character of Roland.
"I think the biggest and best thing is the surprise you guys are going to be in for, cause you have no idea what I'm doing, or how I'm doing, or why I'm doing it.
"You got no idea the level (of commitment) I came in at, you got no idea how much preparation I decided to put into this character and this particular role."
The 'Ride Along' star will be joined in the film by Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black and director Eli Roth wants the motion picture to be more than a "great video game adaptation".
He said: "We want to make a great science-fiction movie.
"We don't just want to make a great video game adaptation. We want it to be a great sci-fi movie period... we want this to be a gateway drug for the non-Borderlands fans.
"The great thing about the game is there's so much to it that you're telling 80 hours of story and people can live in the world. We have to create a different experience that has to be thrilling in a different way and has all the things that the fans love."
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...