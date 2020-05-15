Kevin Hart made one his fans, who is a doctor fighting on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic, very happy when he video called him to tell him he's set to have a speaking role in his next movie.
The 'Night School' star like many celebrities took part in the All-In Challenge - where stars have been offering prizes or the opportunity for once-in-a-lifetime experiences in return for a charity donation - and he offered one lucky fan the chance to have a speaking role in his next film.
And on Thursday (14.05.20), the 40-year-old stand-up comedian jumped on video call to anaesthesiologist Henry Law, who has been working on the frontline to help in the fight against Covid-19.
In the clip posted on Kevin's Instagram, he tells him: ''Henry, you will be in my next movie.
''Let me repeat, you will be in my next movie.''
Henry can't believe it when he sees Kevin on his screen.
He replies: ''I'm so excited man. I'm so excited to meet you.''
The doctor then excitedly shares with Kevin that he supports the same sports team as him in the Philadelphia 76'ers.
He continues: ''I don't know if you heard: I live in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
''My home city is Philadelphia. I go to Sixers games and see you at the courtside seats.''
The 'Central Intelligence' star then reels off a list of actors which he says Henry could follow in the footsteps of, including Denzel Washington and Macaulay Culkin.
He tells him: ''I'm a man of my word and that I'm about to make you a star, ooooh.''
Henry then quips: ''I'd love to be the next Ken Jeong.''
Kevin adds: ''Look this makes us friends. I can't wait.''
The 'Night Wolf' star has also donated $1 million to the coronavirus relief effort and the money from the price of every $10 entry for the All-In Challenge will be split between Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.
