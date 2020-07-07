Kevin Hart feels ''lucky to be alive''.

The 'Central Intelligence' actor - who suffered major injuries when he was in a terrifying car crash in September last year - has reflected on his life as he celebrated his 41st birthday on Monday (06.07.20).

He wrote on Instagram: ''So blessed & so thankful to see the age 41.... I'm lucky to be alive.

''There will never be another day that just goes by in my life that's not treated with the highest level of respect and appreciation....

''God is great!!!! Thank you....Happy B Day to me damn it!!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh (sic)''

Kevin - who sustained three fractures in his spine after the horrifying accident - recently revealed he actually lied to hospital staff about how bad his pain was so he could keep walking more.

He said: ''I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know that I was having pain, because I thought that they were gonna stop me from letting me continue to try my walks.

''It was like day seven in the hospital, I had the walker, and it was slow walks but I was dragging. It was upper body, and I was masking it as if I was ... feet, because I didn't want to stop trying.''

Meanwhile, the star previously insisted he no longer takes things for ''granted'' following his car accident and he's ''thankful for the small stuff'' in the wake of his crash, because it put things into perspective for him.

He explained: ''Basically, what you realise is you're not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man. So don't take today for granted.

''I basically was put in a situation where I was like, 'Oh, my God. Am I going to be able to walk, am I going to recover, am I going to be able to get back to myself?'

''And through hard work, determination, and pure will, I got to a place where I can be physically active again.

''I am thankful for some of the small stuff, which is just the ability to get up and move around. This season, I gotta make sure people see me giving it my all to be the old me again!''