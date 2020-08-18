Kevin Hart has slammed cancel culture.

The 'Central Intelligence' star - who stepped down as the host of the Academy Awards in 2018 after he faced widespread criticism over past homophobic tweets - thinks people should be accepting that others make ''mistakes''.

He said: ''What happened to the days of making a mistake, learning from the mistake, not doing that, and educating others on what not to do because of your mistakes? Isn't that parenting? Isn't that the world of raising a kid? How do you know what to tell your kid to do or not to do? You have to be in a position of experience to say, 'Don't touch that stove because it's hot,' because you touched it when it was hot. I can't give you that lesson if I don't have the experience. 'Hey, in the corporate world, this is how you move and manoeuvre, and you make sure you do it accordingly. You make sure that you treat every woman with respect. You make sure that you do not act a certain way in this and that,' and it's based off of what? Knowledge, experience. It's based off of growth. It's based off understanding.''

And the 41-year-old actor and comedian feels cancel culture means that everyone is given the ''same level of treatment'' whatever they've done wrong, something he doesn't agree with.

He added to Deadline: ''If everything is done in the way of, 'Nope. No more. You f***** up. Get out of here, and don't do anything else for the rest of your life, but suffer,' what part of the conversation are we on? Like, does everybody deserve the same level of treatment? I don't think so. If that's the case, then everybody would be in the same type of jail cell. You will put everyone in there, regardless of what the f*** they did. You're telling me they all deserve to be in the same thing? Are you going to put the guy with a parking ticket in there with the guy that's f****** guilty of rape or murder?''