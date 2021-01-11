Kevin Hart has signed a first-look film deal with Netflix, in which he will star in and produce at least four separate films exclusively for the service.
The 41-year-old actor and his HartBeat Productions banner have put pen to paper on a new deal with the streaming service, in which he will star in and produce at least four separate films exclusively for the service.
Under the multi-year agreement, Kevin will also have a first look film deal for other films under the HartBeat Productions banner.
In a statement, Kevin said: “Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself. I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first class entertainment and narratives.”
Whilst in a separate statement, Scott Stuber, the head of original films at Netflix, said he was looking forward to seeing Kevin’s productions “entertain our audience for years to come”.
He added: “Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times. He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat. There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come.”
According to Deadline, the value of the deal has been estimated to be eight figures, although both Netflix and HartBeat Productions declined to discuss financial terms of the deal when asked by the publication.
