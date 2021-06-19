Kevin Hart hopes his latest movie 'Fatherhood' will help people who are dealing with grief.
Kevin Hart hopes his new movie 'Fatherhood' becomes a feel-good classic.
The 41-year-old actor's latest film is based on the true story of Matt Logelin, who became a single father when his wife Liz died unexpectedly after the birth of their daughter Maddy, and Kevin hopes the film will help those dealing with grief.
He told Variety: "I think it’s a movie that’s going to truly move the needle on so many different levels. I’m hoping that is one that’s evergreen, that lasts forever, that people will be able to always go back and look at and get a sense of feel good from."
The movie is based on a book Matt wrote about his experiences and Kevin added that the most important thing was "making sure I do his story justice. [Logelin’s] book was written to heal. That book was written for him to express, get this out there and possibly help other people who are going through the same thing."
Kevin is also excited to show Black fatherhood on screen in a different way.
He explained: "I was able to portray a Black man on the big screen in a positive light, which is something you don’t see much of. We’re always the drug dealer or in jail, we’re gone, we’re just coming back. It’s the same thing over and over again. So to have a story that was grounded, real and one that people will be able to walk away from with a sense of positivity, it felt good."
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...