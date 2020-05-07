The woman who filed a $60 million lawsuit against Kevin Hart over an alleged sex tape has had her case dismissed.
Kevin Hart has had his $60 million sex tape lawsuit dismissed.
Montia Sabbag, 28, filed documents last year accusing the 40-year-old comedian of secretly recording her whilst they had consensual sex in a room at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas in 2017.
In her papers, Sabbag accused Kevin, his former pal Jonathan 'JT' Jackson, and the hotel of emotional distress, violations of privacy and negligence, and claimed she was suing for a whopping $60 million.
However, according to Page Six, the lawsuit was thrown out of court by a federal judge in California on May 1, because it was brought in the wrong venue.
Sabbag will be allowed to file her paperwork again in the proper jurisdiction though, as the judge in the case did not dismiss the case with prejudice.
Since Sabbag, Hart, and Jackson all reside in California, Sabbag can file in local civil courts as opposed to a federal court.
In 2018, Jackson was arrested with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter after being accused of trying to leak the tape, but has denied ever extorting Hart.
After news of the tape became public, Kevin took to social media to issue an apology to his wife Eniko Parrish, 35, and children - Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, whom he has with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, and two-year-old Kenzo whom he has with Eniko.
He said: ''I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't. You know, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form.
''I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that, I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who've I talked to and apologised to, that would be my wife and my kids.
''And I just, you know, it's a s***ty moment. It's a s***ty moment when you know you're wrong and there's no excuses for your wrong behaviour.
''At the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better. But I'm also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes.''
Sabbag had always denied being involved in the extortion plot and previously spoke about feeling vindicated after Jackson was arrested.
She said: ''I was so relieved, this whole process has been crazy and my name has been dragged through the mud. I just feel really happy and fortunate that this has all come to light.
''I know who I am as a person so I really don't let anything like that bother me but it definitely has taken a toll mentally but it's all over now so I'm good.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...