Kevin Hart is capturing every part of his wife Eniko Parrish's pregnancy.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star - who has Kenzo, two, with his spouse and Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from a previous marriage - previously revealed he has been annoying his other half amid the coronavirus lockdown, and he's now quipped that he's sleeping ''in the guesthouse'' after he started taking unflattering photographs of Eniko as part of ''a new project [he] is working on called 'Impromptus'''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Kevin said: ''During these last few months, I am waiting for the moments that aren't the most photogenic, trying to catch her biting a big sandwich, you know, falling asleep.

''Just the moments of pregnancy that are really beautiful. I am going to focus on those. Because we're in the house, I don't have nothing else to do.''

Although his wife is grateful for having him there with her through every stage of her pregnancy this time, because of the pandemic, the 'Die Hart' star is getting on her ''nerves'' at times.

He admitted recently: ''She's so happy at the fact that through these stages, I'm here.

''Like normally, I'm in and out.

So it's been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse, you know, and just kind of be with the fam through these months.

''So this is the first time that I've ever been here this much through a pregnancy in general in my life. So it's been refreshing.''

He continued: ''She's not getting on my nerves.

''But she's saying I'm getting on her nerves. And you know, whatever. I don't fight it. But apparently, I'm annoying.''

The 41-year-old actor - who tied the knot with the 35-year-old model in 2016 - added that his kids tell him he doesn't ''chill'' enough.

He said: ''That's what they're talking about around the house, saying that I'm just 'always around.' ... And they say, 'Dad, you always want to do stuff. Just chill. And I'm like, I thought doing stuff was chilling.''