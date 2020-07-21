Kevin Hart has joked that he's living ''in the guesthouse'' after he started taking unflattering pictures of his wife to document her pregnancy.
Kevin Hart is capturing every part of his wife Eniko Parrish's pregnancy.
The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star - who has Kenzo, two, with his spouse and Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from a previous marriage - previously revealed he has been annoying his other half amid the coronavirus lockdown, and he's now quipped that he's sleeping ''in the guesthouse'' after he started taking unflattering photographs of Eniko as part of ''a new project [he] is working on called 'Impromptus'''.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Kevin said: ''During these last few months, I am waiting for the moments that aren't the most photogenic, trying to catch her biting a big sandwich, you know, falling asleep.
''Just the moments of pregnancy that are really beautiful. I am going to focus on those. Because we're in the house, I don't have nothing else to do.''
Although his wife is grateful for having him there with her through every stage of her pregnancy this time, because of the pandemic, the 'Die Hart' star is getting on her ''nerves'' at times.
He admitted recently: ''She's so happy at the fact that through these stages, I'm here.
''Like normally, I'm in and out.
So it's been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse, you know, and just kind of be with the fam through these months.
''So this is the first time that I've ever been here this much through a pregnancy in general in my life. So it's been refreshing.''
He continued: ''She's not getting on my nerves.
''But she's saying I'm getting on her nerves. And you know, whatever. I don't fight it. But apparently, I'm annoying.''
The 41-year-old actor - who tied the knot with the 35-year-old model in 2016 - added that his kids tell him he doesn't ''chill'' enough.
He said: ''That's what they're talking about around the house, saying that I'm just 'always around.' ... And they say, 'Dad, you always want to do stuff. Just chill. And I'm like, I thought doing stuff was chilling.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...